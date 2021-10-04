Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE: 2 more OFWs allegedly abused by retired Saudi general released

Two more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were reportedly abused by their employer who formerly served as a general in Saudi Arabia have been released, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported Monday.

DOLE-Information and Publication Service director Rolly Francia said that the OFWs are set to return to the Philippines.

Yung plane ticket po nila ay inaayos na so anytime soon they will be back… and rejoin their families,” Francia said in an interview with Teleradyo.

RELATED STORY: Bello reiterates plans to impose deployment ban to Saudi Arabia over cases of abused OFWs 

“Katulad marahil ng ilang napauwing OFWs, we were able to secure from the employer yung mga unpaid benefits and even mga danyos. Nakapagbayad sila ng danyos previously, at kasama din diyan ang plane ticket pabalik dito sa Pilipinas,” he added.

The two OFWs were only among the workers reportedly abused by the Saudi general.

Some of them were released last month.

READ ON: Duterte may impose deployment ban to Saudi due to OFW rape cases, DOLE warns

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello earlier reiterated his warning that the Philippine government mulls imposing a deployment ban to Saudi Arabia over repeated incidents of abuses to OFWs.

“Kasi po nagpadala ako ng instruction sa kanya Olalia na pag-aralan ang posibilidad na mag-deployment ban sa KSA sa dami ng incident ng maltreatment ng ating mga OFWs,” Bello said.

“[P]inag-aaralan ko na ‘wag muna tayo magdeploy hangga’t hindi sila nagpapakita, lalo na ang pamahalaan ng KSA, na handa nilang protektahan ang mga OFW,” he added. (NM)

