UAE weather bureau anticipates Tropical cyclone ‘Shaheen’ to affect Al Ain, southern regions

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that on Sunday afternoon and evening October 3, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation.

NCM highlighted that the weather disturbances might affect the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain and the southern regions, and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas.

“We expect the sea waters to rise more especially in the Oman Sea due to the tropical cyclone “Shaheen,” Salim Al Dharhani, an official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in a live update video posted on Twitter on October 3.

“People should stay away from the beaches as the sea is expected to be very rough. Also stay away from mountains and wadis (valleys) which may flood due to rains,” he added.

The NCM urged the public to follow its bulletins and reports, as well as instructions and warnings by the relevant authorities.

