Two-time Senator Jinggoy Estrada files candidacy for 2022 polls

Two-time Philippine senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada on Sunday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 elections.

A day after his half-brother JV Ejercito sought election for Senate seat, Estrada filed his COC at 2:51 p.m as a Senator.

RELATED STORY: Sibling rivalry between JV Ejercito, Jinggoy Estrada intensifies online

The politician currently faces a P183-million case over the pork barrel scam, but was granted bail in September 2017.

He will run under the Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, which was also the party of his father, former president Joseph Ejercito Estrada.

He has last served as a Senator for two terms from 2004 to 2016. (AW)

