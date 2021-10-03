Sharjah shifts back to distance learning for selected schools until Monday due to typhoon ‘Shaheen’

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that private schools and nurseries located in the eastern part of the emirate, which include cities of Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Deba Al-Hisn, will shift to online education on Sunday and Monday.

The move follows warning statements with regards to the tropical cyclone Shaheen which will affect the weather conditions in the country.

SPEA will continue to monitor the situation closely with competent authorities and take necessary actions in this regard.

