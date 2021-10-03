MOHRE advises companies at risk of tropical storm ‘Shaheen’ to stop work if needed

Authorities in the UAE have advised companies in the path of tropical storm ‘Shaheen’ to temporarily stop their operations to ensure the safety of their employees.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation advised that the companies should prioritize safety and take preventive measures ahead of time, as the effects of the storm are expected to take place from this afternoon, Sunday October 3 untill Tuesday, October 5.

“#MOHRE urges establishments and companies exposed to the tropical storm Shaheen to take necessary preventive measures to protect employees from hazards or injuries that may occur at the workplace and even stop work if needed. #UAE ” read MOHRE’s statement on Twitter.

Earlier, authorities have already advised against visiting beaches, valleys, and low-lying areas as a precautionary measure.

The National Center for Meteorology also showed videos that waves near the Arabian Sea are already turbulent, with rising waters.

NCM forecasts that Al Ain and its southern regions are likely to be affected.

Expected weather disturbances include heavy rains; flash floods in valleys and accumulated water in lowlands; and sand storms.