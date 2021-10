‘Eat Bulaga’ welcomes Maja Salvador as newest ‘Dabarkads’ co-host

Maja Salvador will host ‘Eat Bulaga’ noontime variety show.

She made the announcement that she would be one of Eat Bulaga’s new hosts during the noontime show’s “DC 2021” segment on Saturday.

Maja also showcased her skills as she performed a ’90s dance trend on stage apart from sharing the amazing news.

“Sa mga hindi nakaka-alam, laking Aparri talaga ako. Noong ipinanganak ako, after ilang buwan, inuwi ako sa Aparri ng nanay ko. Tapos doon namulat ang aking mga mata sa ‘Eat Bulaga,’” she said.

Maja also said that her mother was celebrating her birthday. “Ito na ’yung regalo ko sa ’yo ha. Sabi niya kasi, ‘nami-miss na kita makitang sumayaw,’” she said.

“Ang tagal na rin kasi kuya,” she told host Ryan Agoncillo. “So sabi ko, ‘ma, kinukuha ako ng ‘Eat Bulaga.’ ’Di ba nanonood lang tayo? Tapos ngayon magiging parte na ako ng Dabarkads.” (AW)