Abu Dhabi gov’t urges private companies in Al Ain to conduct work-from-home on Monday due to tropical storm ‘Shaheen’

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has urged private companies to do remote work tomorrow Monday, October 4 due to the upcoming tropical storm ‘Shaheen’.

“Private sector companies are urged to activate remote working on Monday, 4 October subject to business needs, and to minimise staff commuting,” read the announcement from Twitter.

Authorities have likewise suspended all government offices in the area, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccination tents.

“Due to current weather conditions, further precautionary actions will be taken in Al Ain, including employees in government entities and companies to work remotely on Monday, 4 October. Access to Jebel Hafeet is closed, & Covid-19 testing and vaccination tents have been closed,” read the statement from the authorities.

“All residents in Al Ain are urged to avoid leaving home unless for emergency. Authorities are working proactively around the clock to evaluate residential units in expected affected areas and transport families to safe locations until it is safe to return. The public is urged to be careful and cautious, and follow updates from official sources. For emergencies, call 999,” it added.

Earlier, the National Center for Meteorology highlighted that Al Ain and the Southern Regions were amongst the areas that would most likely be affected by tropical storm ‘Shaheen’.

Expected weather disturbances include heavy rains; flash floods in valleys and accumulated water in lowlands; and sand storms.