‘True love!’: Bus conductor helps girlfriend to finish her studies

It seems true love is in the air after a bus conductor encouraged her girlfriend—and even helped her financially—with her studies. A few years later, she has received her college diploma.

In a Facebook post, Sincer Mae Balili shared how her boyfriend Edilberto “Bert” Tanghap Andil helped her with her studies.

According to Balili, she decided to pursue her studies four years after giving birth to her child. She even worked as a house helper to pay for her tuition.

RELATED STORY: #SanaAll: OFWs react to husband saving up wife’s cash ‘padala’

When she was about to give up after her family and friends urge her to stop her studies, she met Andil who encouraged her to continue going to school.

Andil even offered to help her with her studies and take care of her child while working as a bus conductor.

Later, Balili finished her degree in Business Administration Major in Marketing Management.

READ ON: Husband surprises OFW wife with fully finished home, ‘padala’ savings worth PHP300,000,

On her graduation day in August, Balili said Andil could not come with her due to his work.

But Andil’s co-workers found a way to stop by so that the couple can take a picture with each other while Balili was wearing her graduation attire.

“Sobrang proud ako sa kaniya dahil sa lubos na suporta sa pag-aaral ko. Kahit hindi man siya nakasama salamat padin dahil tugma padin yung oras namin,” Balili said. (NM)