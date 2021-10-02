Philippines to receive over 5 million COVID-19 vaccines from US next week

The Philippines will receive over 5 million COVID-19 vaccines next week as an aid from the United States.

The US-made an announcement Friday to send more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines and Bangladesh to help them cope with the pandemic.

RELATED STORY: PH to begin COVID-19 vaccination for children with comorbidity from Oct 15

The Philippines has registered more than 2.5 million infections and over 38,000 deaths while nearly a quarter of the adult population has been fully vaccinated amid a delayed and slow vaccination roll out.

As many as five shipments nearing 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official said on condition of anonymity. Also 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are being donated through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program.

READ ON: Duterte approves vaccination of general public starting October

“Administration understands that putting an end to this pandemic requires eliminating it around the world,” the official said, adding that the US donations represent “the largest-ever purchase and donation of vaccines by a single country.”

Bangladesh has already received millions of US vaccine doses which includes 2.5 million sent just last week. However only about 10 percent of Bangladesh’s population has been fully vaccinated forcing the country of about 170 million people, which neighbors India, to impose the world’s longest lock downs in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AW)