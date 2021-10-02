Opposition coalition 1Sambayan hopes VP Robredo to accept nomination for President

Opposition coalition, 1Sambayan, Thursday hoped that Vice President Leni Robredo will reciprocate its nomination for the office of president in next year’s elections.

The filing of certificates of candidacy began on Friday and will end on October 8.

Robredo was named presidential candidate for next year’s polls after a lengthy selection process and survey among its 3 million members of 1Sambayan. The coalition based their decision on criteria of “integrity, competence, track record and winnability.”

One convenor of the group Saturday expressed optimism that Leni Robredo would soon announce her bid for the presidency.

“Sigurado ako, bago mag October 8, magsasapubliko na siya. Hanggang sa ngayon there is no doubt at least from my end na hindi naman tutuloy si VP Leni,” said Bro Armin Luisto.

Earlier there were discussions that Robredo might run for governor in her hometown in 2022 after her photos at the local Comelec office got circulated online.

However, the Office of the Vice President said Robredo only transferred her voter registration to Magarao municipality from her original registration in Naga City.

Luistro said that Robredo’s trip to Naga was like a “sentimental journey.” He said this further strengthened his belief that Robredo will run for President or else she would have made an announcement there.

“Palagay ko kung gagawa ka ng mahalagang desisyon sa buhay mo babalik at babalik ka sa iyong pinag-ugatan at sa akin, it’s like a sentimental journey for her,” he said.

Robredo has not taken any decision yet on whether to run for a national or a local post in the coming elections. (AW)