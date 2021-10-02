LOOK: Filipino frontliners in UAE among first visitors to Bangkota

The Philippines pavilion ‘Bangkota’ officially opened to the public last October 1, and several of the UAE’s Filipino frontliners took a Friday off to witness the beauty of the country’s pavilion firsthand.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, personally welcomed the frontliners, and thanked them for promoting a positive image among Filipinos in the UAE as skilled and professional medical frontliners who take care of each of their patients with a heart of kindness and compassion.

Mike Siapno, a COVID-19 team leader and response nurse who continues to aid thousands of Filipinos and UAE residents in the COVID-19 vaccination, said that the ‘Bangkota’ gave him and his fellow nurses an experience that felt like home and warmed their hearts as frontliners.

“Nung nakasama nmin si Amba (Quintana) at mga kapwa Pilipino sa opening ng Bangkota, naramdaman namin na para kaming nasa Pilipinas ulit. Bilang isang nurse naranasan namin ang matinding dagok ng pandemic. Ngayong araw parang nawala ang aming pagod, gumaan ang pakiramdam, at nagkaroon ng pag-asa, lalo na nung nagkantahan at sayawan kami ni Amba – nagbigay ito ng sigla, saya, at buhay sa aming mga nurses,” said Siapno.

Red Capuyan, Founding President of the Philippine Nurses Association in the UAE, thanked Amb. Quintana for acknowledging their continuous efforts to help the UAE heal and recover completely from COVID-19.

“To our Philippine Ambassador to UAE, H.E Hjayceelyn Quintana, Our highest gratitude and appreciation – we are so grateful for your love and support to all the Filipinos here in UAE. Thank you for recognizing our contribution as frontliners during the course of this pandemic. We SALUTE your leadership and we congratulate all the staff and people behind the successful opening of our Philippine “BANGKOTA” Pavillion. #PilipinasKongMahal ” read Capuyan’s message to The Filipino Times

The Philippines pavilion ‘Bangkota’ is located at the Sustainability area of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The global event runs until March 31, 2022.