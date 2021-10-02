Biden lauds Filipino-Americans for contribution to US society

United States President Joe Biden has thanked Filipino Americans for their contribution in making their country “more perfect”.

The remarks were made by Biden as the US marked on October 1 the start of the Filipino American History Month. The event is meant to reflect on the achievements and milestones of Filipino Americans in the US.

Biden thanked Filipino Americans for their contributions over the years in his message posted on the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, USA Facebook page.

“To our Filipino American community: thank you for all you do and for all you endure to make our union more perfect,” he said. (AW)