Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Biden lauds Filipino-Americans for contribution to US society

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

United States President Joe Biden has thanked Filipino Americans for their contribution in making their country “more perfect”.

The remarks were made by Biden as the US marked on October 1 the start of the Filipino American History Month. The event is meant to reflect on the achievements and milestones of Filipino Americans in the US.

RELATED STORY: What’s in store for migrant Filipinos under a Biden presidency?

Biden thanked Filipino Americans for their contributions over the years in his message posted on the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, USA Facebook page.

“To our Filipino American community: thank you for all you do and for all you endure to make our union more perfect,” he said. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

61-year-old finishes junior high school in Philippines

43 mins ago

Bea Alonzo to play a lead role in Hollywood movie

1 hour ago

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan hopes VP Robredo to accept nomination for President

1 hour ago

Philippines to receive over 5 million COVID-19 vaccines from US next week

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button