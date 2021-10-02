61-year-old finishes junior high school in Philippines

A 61-year-old man from Northern Samar who was scoffed at for enrolling for the junior high school proved his detractors wrong by graduating from the school.

Merit Majerano had stopped going to school back in 1976 to find work in Metro Manila and decided to return to his studies to encourage his eldest child, 16, to value their own education.

“Kinukuhaan ko ng module bago nandoon lang sila sa barkada,” he said about his child, who is currently out of school.

The teachers of elderly man said they were surprised when he showed up to enroll at the school. “Inapproach kami na, “Ma’am magpapa-enroll po ako.’ ‘Ha, ikaw ‘tay? Kaya mo?’ ‘Opo ma’am kaya ko pa po mag module,'” said Shayne Allegar Esponilla, one his teachers.

Lolo Merit studied diligently despite working on the fields every day and proved his detractors wrong who made fun of him.

“Meron nga nagsabi sa akin, ‘Uy matanda ka na nag-aaral ka pa,” he said. “Ok naman ‘yan kahit matanda ako.”

Lolo Merit said he plans to continue education and get enrolled at the senior high school and possibly admit to college. (AW)