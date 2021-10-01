WATCH: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai officially opens, here’s what you can expect to see

The Philippine government has officially opened the country’s very own ‘Bangkota’ Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1.

The opening ceremony was led by Philippine government officials spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry.

Alongside Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, PDTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos—who also serves as the PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General—led the unveiling ceremony.

They were joined by Philippine Consul General to Dubai H.E. Consul General Paul Raymond Cortes, Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, Commercial Attaché, Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Dubai; and Architect Royal L. Pineda, the Philippines’ Overall Thematic and Artistic Director for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Below is a six-minute video of what you can expect to see and experience at the Philippine National Pavilion: