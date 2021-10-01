Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai officially opens, here’s what you can expect to see

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine government has officially opened the country’s very own ‘Bangkota’ Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1.

The opening ceremony was led by Philippine government officials spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry.

Alongside Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, PDTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos—who also serves as the PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General—led the unveiling ceremony.

They were joined by Philippine Consul General to Dubai H.E. Consul General Paul Raymond Cortes, Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, Commercial Attaché, Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Dubai; and Architect Royal L. Pineda, the Philippines’ Overall Thematic and Artistic Director for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Below is a six-minute video of what you can expect to see and experience at the Philippine National Pavilion:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE records steady fall of COVID-19 cases with only 276 today

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai opening inspires hope for humanity amid COVID-19 pandemic 

3 hours ago

1Sambayan to choose between Isko, Trillanes if Robredo declines nomination 

3 hours ago

Cebu cancels swab test requirements for inbound travelers 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button