UAE records steady fall of COVID-19 cases with only 276 today

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2021 (WAM): The UAE is recording a steady fall of COVID-19 cases with only 276 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The total number of recorded COVID cases in the UAE stands at 736,268. MoHAP noted that an additional 365 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 728,911.

MoHAP also announced 3 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,100.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.