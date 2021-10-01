Expo 2020 Dubai opening inspires hope for humanity amid COVID-19 pandemic 

The opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai became an inspiration of hope for humanity as 192 nations participate in the global event that seeks to provide a platform for people to connect and work together in this new era.

Some 3,000 people witnessed the opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai, on top of the millions that watched the event virtually.

The flags of Expo’s 192 participating nations, revealed via a domino effect as flags were opened one by one, was a proud and visually stunning moment that also signified a reawakening of the world.

Aside from this world-renowned artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding, and Andra Day provided performances that encapsulated the mood of the opening event.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a significant platform for all people to connect, discuss and work together,” His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai said.

“Together, we will convey, from the UAE to the world, on our 50th anniversary, a message of tolerance, coexistence and peace; a message of progress, prosperity and growth; a message of brotherhood, happiness and an unwavering will to create a brighter future for everyone,” he added.

In addition to music, a sensory overload of powerful visuals was beamed across Al Wasl Plaza’s dome—the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen.

More than 3,000 lighting fixtures, 1,000 speakers, 1,300 costumes and buckets of passion and emotion from every one of the 1,000-plus participating performers and volunteers also contributed to a one-of-a-kind spectacle of masterful artistic collaboration.

Other highlights included the official Expo song, This Is Our Time, sung by Arab artists Hussain Al Jassmi, Almas and Mayssa Karaa, while Emirati singing sensation Ahlam Alshamsi completed the formidable regional line-up.