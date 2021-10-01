Chiz Escudero seeks Senate comeback

Former senator and Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero is making his senatorial bid official with the filing of his certificate of candidacy (COC).

Escudero filed his COC through his election lawyer, George Garcia, at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel hotel in Pasay City.

“I will place my name once again in the ballot for the Senate in the hope that I will be able to do my part in helping our country recover from this pandemic after this administration,” Escudero said in a statement.

“With all the problems confronting us, (it should be) all hands on deck,” he added.

Escudero said that among the legislations that he would push is a resolution to strengthen local government units.

“Kailangan palakasin pa ang ating mga LGUs at bigyan pa nang higit na autonomy. Ang ating mga mayor at governor ang higit na nakakaalam ng tunay na sitwasyon sa kanilang mga lokalidad,” Escudero said.

“Nararapat lang na sila ay pakinggan at manguna sa pagdedesisyon sa kanilang mga lugar,” he added.