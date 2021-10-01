Latest News

Chiz Escudero seeks Senate comeback

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Former senator and Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero is making his senatorial bid official with the filing of his certificate of candidacy (COC). 

Escudero filed his COC through his election lawyer, George Garcia, at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel hotel in Pasay City.

“I will place my name once again in the ballot for the Senate in the hope that I will be able to do my part in helping our country recover from this pandemic after this administration,” Escudero said in a statement. 

“With all the problems confronting us, (it should be) all hands on deck,” he added. 

Escudero said that among the legislations that he would push is a resolution to strengthen local government units. 

“Kailangan palakasin pa ang ating mga LGUs at bigyan pa nang higit na autonomy. Ang ating mga mayor at governor ang higit na nakakaalam ng tunay na sitwasyon sa kanilang mga lokalidad,” Escudero said. 

“Nararapat lang na sila ay pakinggan at manguna sa pagdedesisyon sa kanilang mga lugar,” he added. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Husband surprises OFW wife with fully finished home, ‘padala’ savings worth PHP300,000, 

41 mins ago

Alan Peter Cayetano withdraws presidential bid plans

1 hour ago

Pacquiao picks Lito Atienza as vice president in May 2022 polls

2 hours ago

One world, one future: EXPO 2020 Dubai begins

19 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button