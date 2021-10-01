Alan Peter Cayetano withdraws presidential bid plans

Former House Speaker and Taguig Representative Alan Peter Cayetano withdrew his plans to seek the presidency in the May 2022 polls.

“At ‘yung na-discern kong role ko ngayon is tumulong na mag-draft ng 5 year plan at mai-offer ‘to sa lahat ng presidentiables at ma-adapt nila at syempre ‘yung ma-amyendahan nila ayon sa kanilang plano. Number 2, itulak ‘yung sampung libong ayuda and number 3, yung mag-spark ng mga new ideas how to dewl with the pandemic both in the areas of buhay, meaning health atsaka kabuhayan,” Cayetano said in a DZRH interview.

“Kung ako man ay tatakbong pangulo mas makakadivide ito kaysa sa makakapag-bring together. So I’d like to thank everyone who’s workers so hard, we did our best but together with the family and close supporters, hindi po tayo tatakbo bilang pangulo ng republika ng Pilipinas ngayong 2022 so that po maging open din ‘yung lines ko,” Cayetano added.

Cayetano was ousted as house speaker following his term sharing deal with Lord Allan Velasco.

He was the former vice presidential running mate of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.