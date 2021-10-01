1Sambayan to choose between Isko, Trillanes if Robredo declines nomination 

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan said that it will be choosing between Manila Mayor Isko Moreno or former senator Antonio Trillanes if Vice President Leni Robredo will decline her presidential nomination.

In a press conference, 1Sambayan lead convenor Justice Antonio Carpio said Moreno and Trillanes were among those who underwent their selection process.

“Theoretically, pag ayaw ni Leni, we go down to the other two,” Carpio said.

Carpio however remains hopeful that Robredo will still run for president.

“Theoretically, she can say no. But judging from what she has been saying, sabi niya, Lalaban ako just to stop another Duterte administration, lalaban ako just to stop the Marcoses from getting back to Malacañang ,” Carpio added.

“Of course, I cannot say for certain, but I think I am confident that she will decide correctly, that she will accept the challenge, although that s from my personal point of view,” he said.

Carpio reiterated that Robredo received an overwhelming number of support from 1Sambayan members.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa nominasyon na ito ng 1Sambayan. Malaking karangalan ang tiwalang ipinagkaloob sa akin ng mga miyembro ng grupong ito. Nagpapasalamat rin ako sa mga kababayan natin na these past weeks and months, have shown their overwhelming support sa atin,” Robredo said in a statement.

She said that she is carefully weighing in on her decision whether to run or not.