UAE 6th best place to live amid COVID pandemic, PH falls to last place

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked as the sixth best place to live globally while the Philippines remains the worst place during the COVID-19 pandemic, based on Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking.

The UAE scored 74.7 in the index, with 92.3 per cent of the population vaccinated. 

The country also has among the fewest COVID-19 restrictions of the 53 countries with the improvement being recorded due to “less stringent restrictions amid falling cases and deaths.” 

Meanwhile, the Philippines ranked the world’s worst place to live after it dropped to number 53 following the onslaught of the Delta variant. 

The Bloomberg report stated: “The country scores low on all four of our metrics related to reopening, and with a vaccine coverage rate of 20% — among the lowest of those ranked — the Philippines is engaged in one of the most stringent lockdowns of the 53.”

“The most significant impediment to the Philippines’ response has been its limited access to vaccines. The country has used a disparate range of shots to try and ramp up the rollout,” it added.

The list of 10 best places to live in the world during coronavirus are Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, UAE, France, Switzerland, Canada, Norway.

The report was compiled using 12 factors, including virus containment; the quality of healthcare; vaccination coverage; overall mortality and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

