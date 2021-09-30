Signing up for traffic lectures can reduce your traffic fines in Sharjah

Signing up for the lectures will help the motorists in Sharjah to reduce traffic black points.

Awareness lectures can be availed as Sharjah Police has launched the traffic violators rehabilitation programme to promote awareness of traffic laws.

The motorists can sign up for the programme once a year. The lectures are available in three languages of Arabic, English and Urdu.

After the completion of the programme, the motorists will be able to avail reduction in their traffic black points and avoid revocation of driving licenses.

Director of the Central Region Police, Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, said that the programme has been launched in cooperation with the Sharjah Driving Institute to rehabilitate and train offending drivers.

At such classes, the motorists will be able to educate themselves about safe driving and positive behaviors.