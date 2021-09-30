Robredo on 1Sambayan nomination: ‘Samahan ninyo akong magdasal pa’

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan nominates Vice President Leni Robredo as their presidential bet in the 2022 elections.

“We therefore ask VP Leni to accept our endorsement… to lead the Filipino people in these difficult times,” Supreme Court retired senior associate justice Antonio Carpio said in a media briefing.

Carpio added that the coalition expects Robredo’s response anytime now.

The opposition coalition will also endorse their own senatorial slate. Carpio however said that they will reconvene should Robredo take a different track.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa nominasyon na ito ng 1Sambayan. Malaking karangalan ang tiwalang ipinagkaloob sa akin ng mga miyembro ng grupong ito. Nagpapasalamat rin ako sa mga kababayan natin na these past weeks and months, have shown their overwhelming support sa atin,” Robredo said in a statement.

She said that she is carefully weighing in on her decision whether to run or not.

“Mabigat ang hinihiling sa isang pangulo. Maraming responsibilidad at obligasyon ang dala nito— buhay at kinabukasan ng Pilipino ang nakataya. Ang desisyon sa pagtakbo, hindi pwedeng nakabase sa ambisyon, o sa pag-udyok ng iba. Sa loob ito dapat manggaling, dala ng pagharap sa lahat ng konsiderasyon at malalim na pagsuri sa situwasyon. Mulat tayo sa tungkulin natin, bilang pinuno at Pilipino, at taimtim na pagninilay at pagdarasal ang ginagawa natin. Sa mga susunod na araw, samahan ninyo akong magdasal pa, that our decision will be what is best for our country,” Robredo added.