Ong ready to give way if Isko chooses another running mate for VP

Dr. Willie Ong said he is willing to give way in the vice presidential race and run for the Senate instead should his running mate, Manila City mayor Isko Mayor, opt to choose another candidate.

Ong made the remark Thursday, saying Moreno has a “free hand.”

“Given na sinabi niya kahapon na hindi na niya ‘ko papalitan, pero just in case magbago isip ni Mayor Isko, I told him yesterday, sabi ko, ‘Yorme, kung mayroon kang mapipiling iba, okay lang sa akin. Lagay mo ko sa Senate, papayag ako,’” Ong said in an interview with Teleradyo.

“You have a free hand. Wala akong anything about myself,” he added.

According to Ong, when he was asked by Moreno to be his running mate, he only asked the Manila City mayor one thing: To save the lives of millions of Filipinos.

“Nung pinili niya ‘kong VP, wala akong hiningi kahit ano. Ang hiningi ko lang, isa, I will tell you. Hiningi ko lang, ligtas mo lang ang buhay ng milyon-milyong Pilipino,” Ong said.

Ong earlier announced his vice presidential bid with Moreno as his running mate for the presidential seat.

Latest Pulse Asia survey shows Senate President Vicente Sotto III as the top choice for the vice-presidential seat followed by President Rodrigo Duterte.