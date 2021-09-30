OFWs relate in viral story of breadwinner’s struggles, lack of savings

A Facebook post of Alfredrick Gayoma tugged at the heartstrings of many netizens after sharing a list of his typical expenses as breadwinner.

In the list, it can be seen that their expenses reach P27,500 monthly which includes the medical expenses for his mother, who was suffering from COVID-19.

“This is the life of a breadwinner. You had to endure days asking yourself whether to buy this or that without second thinking. You’ll get scolded a lot for not having savings, not being insured, and not preparing for the future. All you have to think about and all your focus will be left on how to survive what’s current,” Gayoma wrote.

Gayoma shared that being a breadwinner is a daunting task.

“There’s an addition of being insecure to almost everything. Having been able to pay for everything makes other people think that you are creating tons of money, but you are just barely surviving. You have to pay for everything because no else would. There will be some points where you will be depriving yourself and there will also be points that you’ll fight with your conscience if you deserve a reward for yourself,” he added.

“You’ll be questioning yourself if you are living a luxurious life even if you just decided to do a little leap of expense to make yourself a little comfortable. You will be thinking everyday, when will better days happen. You will be everyday envious of those people of your age winning with life because they can care less about others. They can have their resources for their own personal growth and happiness,” Gayoma wrote.

He added that resting is not even an option for breadwinners.

“Fact is, you never chose a life like this, this life has chosen you. At 23, I have to be stressed like this. Resting is barely an option,” he said.

“It has always been my way of coping with sadness to post anything I feel through social media. I feel like my thoughts are always something I need to share with people so I can be able to open the eyes of my readers regarding the reality of life,” he said.

Gayoma added that writing about his feelings helps his mental health, which is now at the lowest point.

He said that he has taken the responsibility of being the breadwinner because their father passed away last year. His two siblings are also studying.

His mother was also paralyzed due to COVID-19.

“My message to all the breadwinners out there, let’s just keep on thriving. Cliché as it may sound but better days are coming for us. We know how to deal with big problems and we can conquer even more.

“At least we won’t live on regret, that we have done our part, that we have helped to the max that we could. Blessings shall pour more to us,” he said.