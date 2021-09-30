Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LIVESTREAM: Watch Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony virtually here

UAE residents can now watch the nationwide Opening Ceremony of the Expo 2020 Dubai at the comforts of their homes.

The livestream begins at 7:20 pm UAE time on Youtube at this link:

Tonight, the opening ceremony will also be hosted at several viewing parties across the country, thanking the nation for its support and inviting everyone to come together to celebrate this momentous occasion for Dubai, the UAE and the region as a whole.

Screens will be set up in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks, relaying the incredible music and cultural performances as they happen.

Viewers from anywhere in the world can also join the evening’s proceedings via a global live stream, available on virtualexpo.world and Expo TV from 1930 GST onwards.

Among those slated to perform are world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated, Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The incredible fireworks displays will take place on the evening of Friday 1 October, kicking off at 2020 GST, at Dubai Festival City, The Frame and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, with each presenting their own unique celebrations. Both The Pointe and Dubai Festival City will incorporate their fountains into a dazzling light and sound show themed on Expo 2020, while The Frame façade will be lit up in Expo colours.

The flags of participating countries will also be displayed at each, with booths on the ground for purchasing Expo 2020 tickets.

