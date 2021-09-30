Latest News

Dubai Metro extends operations for Expo 2020

The Dubai Metro will extend its operations in celebration of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said. 

According to the RTA, the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro will offer passenger services following this schedule: 

  • Saturday to Wednesday: from 5 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. (of the following day); 
  • Thursday: from 5:00 a.m. to 2:15 a.m. (of the following day); and
  • Friday: from 8:00 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. (of the following day)

RTA said Dubai Tram will likewise provide service from Saturday to Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (of the following day), and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (of the following day).

Meanwhile, Expo Buses will operate from 6:30 a.m. and continue service for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. 

The RTA said passenger commuting service from the parking area (Expo Parking Shuttle) to the three Expo Gates will start at 9:00 a.m. and continue for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. 

Bus service between Expo Gates (Expo People Mover) will start service at 6:30 a.m. and continue service 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. Taxi and e-hail services will also be available, RTA added. 

Expo 2020 Dubai, which runs from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe to join the making of a new world throughout a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity, and world cultures.

