Business leaders laud UAE’s role in connecting the world, boosting global economy through Expo 2020

Expo 2020 is set to open its doors to the world with a star-studded evening opening ceremony in a few hours’ time, and several business leaders in the UAE are optimistic of the new opportunities that will boost the country’s robust connectivity and promote sustainable economic growth.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, said that the six-month event poises to attract investors from all around the world to come to the country to explore how they could begin or expand their businesses in the region.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight how welcoming the UAE is since more than 200 nations live as a unit and consider it a second home. Expo 2020 constitutes an ideal venue to introduce thousands of people to Dubai’s vibrant creativity and culture. It will enhance visitors’ experience through a variety of activities and events that are interactive and help Dubai establish itself as a world-class centre for culture, a hub for creativity, a vibrant city for talent, and as the world’s capital of the economy. It could also attract an increase in investments and millions of visitors,” said Vachani.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director, New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, stated that entrepreneurs and businesses from all over the world, particularly from the Philippines, will experience a seamless transition in their efforts to reach the Middle East and Africa, and South Asian regions.

“Expo 2020 Dubai speaks volumes of the UAE’s immeasurable progress as a young yet driven nation that has become one of the world’s key areas of global trade with its strategic location – ranking 16th globally and first in the region in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report for 2020,” said Dr. Remo.

She added that the Philippines’ biggest participation in an Expo to date through the ‘Bangkota’ gives UAE-based Filipinos the confidence to be inspired by fellow Filipino entrepreneurs who have made it in this region.

“In a span of nearly five decades, the UAE has proven that nothing is impossible – and this is true for each and every Filipino who aim to make it big in this country. Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the vibrant business scene in the country, providing Filipinos and expats in general with the opportunity to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to the fore and take that leap of faith towards success,” said Dr. Remo.

Bobbie Carella, Chairperson of the Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, stated that ‘Bangkota’opens a portal for OFWs to explore their past, and opens doors for businesses to network and establish key relations with likeminded individuals who will participate in the global Expo.

“The Bangkóta, from a Filipino perspective, provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our rich history, culture, our talents & skills. Expo 2020 Dubai, for the business community and our country, undoubtedly, is like a powerhouse networking event, one that is global and transnational, that offers enormous opportunities to establish new businesses or grow existing ones. It opens doors for partnerships, new ventures, new markets and connections. With the expo, we can even benchmark our performance against our global neighbours,” said Carella.

Gau Raganit, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region, said that Expo 2020 Dubai’s expansive coverage will help the Philippines in its steps to boost tourism, investments, and forge partnerships with different businesses in the Middle East and around the world.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai focuses on three main topics – Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity, and with this, the Filipino and the Philippines in general should take advantage of the opportunity to show our 4000 years journey, our heritage, culture as well as our perseverance internationally. The Philippines with diverse background and colorful history, human capital is our asset – it is high time elevate our stand in the international community towards the “First World Country – Philippines” in the near future.

He added: “Expo 2020 can facilitate the accelerated growth in tourism, infuse more investment and develop partnership not just in Middle East but across 7 continents. Other than increase employment, these platform may forge a new type of Filipino entrepreneurs – entrepreneurships which is the building blocks of the economy of every nation,” said Raganit.