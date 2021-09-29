Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE asks people not to pay heed to COVID-19-related rumors

The UAE authorities have asked the people not to pay any heed to the COVID-19-related rumors.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has asked people that they should not spread misinformation and rumors about the COVID-19 situation in the UAE.

It called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated on social media and obtain information from official accredited sources to avoid legal liability.

The UAE shares all information and protocols about the pandemic through official platforms to combat the pandemic.

A weekly media briefing by the UAE government on Tuesdays shares information about the latest developments on COVID-19.

The UAE remains the most vaccinated country in the world and the country’s health sector is keen on providing different vaccines approved by the WHO. (AW)

