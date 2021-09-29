Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Tapon na lang sa gilid-gilid’: Tomato farmers in Ifugao suffer losses due to oversupply

Lockdown restrictions have resulted in oversupply of tomatoes in Ifugao—and now farmers are complaining of losses since they are forced to throw away their goods.

Farmer Pedicris Alcido said that since there are not enough buyers of tomatoes, they are forced to give away the tomatoes. But since there is still oversupply, they still throw away the leftover goods.

“Wala po masyadong buyer saka oversupply po. Pinapamigay namin sa kasamahan, e sa dami ng kamatis, di rin po maubos… Kaya ang lagas, tapon na lang sa gilid-gilid,” Alcido said in a 24 Oras report.

Alcido said that most of his Php50,000 capital have now gone to waste.

“Sobrang sakit sa pakiramdam kasi nga po yun na lang po inaasahan naming pagkukunan namin ng pambili ng pagkain namin, sa pangangailangan ng anak namin. Pinaghirapan namin tapos napunta lang sa wala,” Alcido said.

Farmer Celso Biniahan said he has lost around P40,000 due to the lockdowns as buyers no longer go to the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal, Inc. to purchase their tomatoes.

“Masakit sa loob namin lalo na yung inutazng naming puhunan. Yung problema,” Biniahan said.

The farmers said that large tomatoes are only sold now at P10 to 15 per kilo compared to its previous rate of P30 to 40 per kilo. Medium-sized tomatoes, meanwhile, are sold at P5 to 6 per kilo from P10 to 15 per kilo. (NM)

