Sotto now leads, Duterte trails in VP race survey—Pulse Asia 

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Senate President Vicente Sotto III has gained the lead as the top choice among vice presidential aspirants, trailing behind President Rodrigo Duterte.

Based on the latest Pulse Asia survey released Wednesday, Sotto is the most preferred candidate for Vice President with 25 percent of the respondents saying they would vote for him. 

He was followed by Duterte (14 percent), Manila City mayor Isko Moreno (12 percent), former senator Bongbong Marcos (12 percent), and Senator Manny Pacquiao (7 percent). 

Also in the list are Senator Bong Go (7 percent), former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (6 percent), celebrity host Willie Revillame (4 percent), former senator Antonio Trillanes (2 percent), and Senator Sonny Angara (2 percent). 

The survey was conducted from September 6 to September 11, 2021.

Sotto has formally announced his candidacy for the vice presidency while Duterte has accepted the nomination of his party, PDP-Laban, to be its vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections. 

Meanwhile, Duterte’s daughter, Davao City mayor Inday Sara Duterte, led the presidential race survey with 20 percent followed by Marcos with 15 percent, Moreno with 13 percent, and Pacquiao with 12 percent.

The survey has a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on August 24, 2020. ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

