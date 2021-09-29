Six out of 10 UAE residents flew out of UAE in past 12 months to meet family, relatives – survey

About 60 percent of the UAE residents have flown out of the country in the past 12 months to meet their family or relatives, according to a new KPMG survey.

Only four out of ten residents in the UAE (40 percent) flew out for leisure, while 13 percent constituted business travel and 5 percent for medical reasons, the first KPMG UAE Aviation Survey 2021 pointed out.

The survey — which captured the impact of Covid-19 on passengers’ sentiment, assessing their outlook on consumer travel — South Asia was the most common destination for travelers from the UAE, followed by the GCC states (30 percent) and Europe (27 percent).

South Asia (39 percent) and Europe (38 percent) are also among the regions that UAE residents would like to visit in the coming six months.

“The pandemic led to a brutal upheaval of the aviation industry. With global travel bans, millions of stakeholders were impacted as flights grounded and the skies emptied,” said Avtar Jalif, Partner, Head of Transport & Logistics at KPMG Lower Gulf.

“The tourism industry suffered its worst year on record in 2020, with international arrivals dropping 74 percent annually. Amidst signs of economic recovery, increasing consumer confidence and rising vaccination numbers, the KPMG Aviation Survey provides insight into people’s propensity to travel, and the factors affecting the decision. Now is the time to buckle up for travel as flights are taking-off, albeit with requisite health and safety guidelines in place,” he added.

While nearly three quarters of residents are fearful of contracting Covid-19 through air travel, almost the same proportion of respondents nevertheless plan to travel within the next six months.

This is contingent on airports and aircraft maintaining stringent health and safety protocols, full vaccination for passengers and crew, and social distancing, as well as better end-to-end customer service.

The survey also found out that an overwhelming 71 percent of respondents believed that, despite the generally adopted online platforms, corporate travel will be necessary for meetings in the future. (AW)