Sharjah Ruler approves AED 17,500 minimum wage for police

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah gave the go signal to set AED 17,500 as the minimum monthly salary of all workers at the Sharjah Police.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police expressed his gratitude for the decision of the Sheikh Sultan and for his continuous support to the police force.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah airport begins self check-in, baggage collection service

The Sharjah Police chief also lauded Sheikh Sultan for setting the minimum salary of AED 17,500 for citizens working at the department as part of his ‘Sultan Project for Decent Living.’

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed also recently approved the first phase of the ‘Sultan Project for Decent Living’, which included an increase in the pensions of 453 federal retirees of Sharjah Police with a retroactive effect from Jan.1, 2018.

READ ON: Sharjah implements two-year validity for selected vehicle registrations

The pension of a Sharjah Police retiree will reach AED 17,500 as part of his Dhs40-million-per-year project.

Sheikh Sultan made the announcement during a telephone conversation with Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority through the Direct Line programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio and TV. (TDT)