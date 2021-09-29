Raffy Tulfo leads 2022 senatorial race—Pulse Asia 

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Radio and television host Raffy Tulfo is leading the senatorial race for the 2022 elections based on the recent Pulse Asia survey.

Tulfo received a voting preference of 55.2%. He was followed by Taguig Represenatative Alan Peter Cayetano (53.6%), Former Senator Chiz Escudero (47.9%), Former Senator Loren Legarda (47.2%), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (42.3%) and Senator Manny Pacquiao. (42.2%).

Joining the winning circle are Senator Ping Lacson, Former Senator Bongbong Marcos, Willie Revillame, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, Former Vice President Jojo Binay, Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Former Senator Bam Aquino, Senator Migz Zubiri, and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Tulfo recently denied speculations that he was eyeing the country’s second top post in the 2022 elections.

In his ‘Wanted Sa Radyo’ program, Tulfo warned that there’s an ongoing misinformation campaign saying he will be running for vice president.

However, he admitted that he was offered to run for vice president by some politicians.

“Merong naghikayat sa akin na maging ka-tandem nila sa 2022 elections at tinanggihan ko. I said no. Why? Mataas ang respeto ko kay PRRD, kay Pangulong Duterte,” Tulfo said. “Wala po akong intensiyon na banggain siya sa darating na halalan/”

President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted his nomination from PDP-Laban to run for vice president.