Massive fire engulfs 55 vehicles in Dubai showroom

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: As many as fifty-five vehicles were damaged in a massive fire that engulfed a Dubai car showroom complex.

On Tuesday morning, the fire swept through the complex in the Ras Al Khor area.

No injuries were reported.

The authorities had alerted the emergency services shortly before 5:30 am.

Firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence’s Nad Al Sheba station were dispatched to the scene while teams from Al Qusais and Port Saeed stations were also sent.

According to Dubai Civil Defence the fire broke out in one showroom before spreading to seven others. An investigation is going to determine the cause of fire.