KNOW THE LAW: How can I extend my stay in the UAE after the grace period of my visa cancellation?

Dear TFT,

I have a two-year visa from my company that will expire in April next year. In case I quit now, can I request my company to not cancel my visa for a few more months? Actually, I want to start a business here. Is there any way I can continue to stay in the UAE?

Answer:

This decision depends on you and your company’s mutual understanding to not cancel your visa. You can request it from them.

You can also stay here after your visa cancellation during your grace period which is usually up to 30 days.

After that, you can get a Tourist visa to stay in the UAE.