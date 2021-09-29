‘It’s not working’: PH lawmaker wants to abolish IATF

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Senator Joel Villanueva said that the government should abolish the Inter-Agency Task Force or IATF because it has stopped from being effective for quite a long time.

“I have a more radical idea in addressing this COVID-19 pandemic,”Villanueva said during the budget hearing of the Trade Department.

Villanueva highlights that the local government units know what to do better.

“As we have seen, the IATF, nothing. It’s not working, Why don’t we just consider removing this IATF. Let’s just give it [the task] to the LGUs? They know better,” he added.

“Let’s abolish the IATF. I hope it’s also an option to look into — that the LGUs will be empowered. They know better. They’re doing better — these LGUs — than the national government,” Villanueva continued.

Senator Imee Marcos also pushed for easing of restrictions.

“We’re very much against curfews which I think are a bizarre reaction to the pandemic. Lockdowns really have to be rethought carefully,” Marcos said.