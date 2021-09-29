Dubai all set to live stream Expo 2020

The world’s largest event since the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo 2020, will be livestreamed across the UAE.

The opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE and there will be three spectacular fireworks displays on October 1 to mark the first full day of the Expo.

For the event, screens are being set up in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks to broadcast incredible music and cultural performances.

The viewers from anywhere in the world can also join the evening’s proceedings on a global live stream on virtualexpo.world and Expo TV.

Those set to perform are world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated, Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The streaming locations for the opening ceremony covers more than 240 hotels nationwide including Emaar’s Rove, Armani, Address Hotels & Resorts, and Vida Hotels & Resorts, as well as Accor, Marriot, Hilton, IHG, Rotana, Jumeirah, Hyatt International and Atlantis The Palm.

Also 17 Majid Al Futtaim malls, plus City Walk, Nakheel Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall, as well as 50 Jashanmal locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 97 Mediclinics, Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports and Zabeel Ladies Club and Sharaf DG will also stream the experience.

Emirates, the official airline partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, will stream proceedings across its first and business class lounges, both local and international. (AW)