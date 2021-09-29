Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Careem app offers zero waiting time for taxis to Expo 2020

Staff Report

The taxi to the UAE’s mega Expo 2020 can now be booked on a Careem application by people.

To enable hassle-free travel to the Expo, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority in collaboration with Hala has come up with “Auto Dispatch” of taxis at Expo 2020 initiative.

Hala, the Joint Venture between the Roads and Transport Authority and Careem, will enable customers to book taxis in Dubai on the Careem application.

The technology developed by Careeem taxis will be dispatched to Expo 2020 based on the required demand and the vehicles will receive dispatch requests to the Expo 2020 site based on the required number of taxis needed at each hour of the day.

Launched for the first time in the Arab region the initiative is timely and efficient dispatch of taxis, which is seen as vital for Expo visitors.

The Expo visitors will be able to book the taxis through their phones via the application, or self-serving kiosks. Using a one-time password (OTP) customers can instantly book the vehicles on their mobile, connect with any driver, and immediately take on their journey in zero waiting time. (AW)

