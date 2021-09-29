Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Car loses control, speeds across 8 lanes without hitting anyone

An incredible incident involving a speeding car was caught on video after losing control and wheezes across eight lanes.

The Australian police managed to capture the dramatic footage that lasted for a mere 5 seconds.

The video showed a Toyota Hilux truck in Australia’s Northern Territories drive over a sandy median and avoided a collision with another car.

The vehicle threaded five lanes, bounced on two empty lanes and entered a side lane.

The driver told the authorities that she lost control of the vehicle and failed to make a turn.

Authorities said that the two passengers, a female driver and a young child were rushed Royal Darwin Hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

“It is incredibly lucky no one else was injured in this incident,” Daniel Shean, superintendent of the Northern Territory Police said.

Netizens were amazed at how lucky the driver was. (TDT)

