Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Apocalyptic?’: Dust storm covers cities in Brazil

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A massive dust storm took over several cities in Sao Paulo state in Brazil over the weekend.

Videos taken by residents show the dust storm slowly blanketing parts of the state, giving zero visibility in areas taken over by it.

Among the affected areas are Franca, Ribeirao Preto, Aracatuba, Barretos and Presidente Prudente.

Some clips taken by residents show that the dust storm was reddish in color as it covered buildings—no matter how tall they are—that it would reach.

“First comes the storm and the storm cloud, which generated the most horizontal wind current and messed up all this debris. As it has not rained in months in that region, there is a lot of dust, the soil and vegetation are dry, and the fires have also contributed ”, meteorologist Estael Sias said in an interview with Correio Braziliense.

“The wind that follows the storm will help spread this sand more and it will dissolve, like the process of fog, which is slow but aided by the wind itself,” he added. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

COMELEC extends overseas voter’s registration from October 1-14

32 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: How can I extend my stay in the UAE after the grace period of my visa cancellation?

3 hours ago

100-year-old mother reunites with 82-year-old son after 70 years in Bangladesh

3 hours ago

Air travelers from UAE among world’s most confident passengers to fly again – survey

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button