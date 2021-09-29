Air travelers from UAE among world’s most confident passengers to fly again – survey

A study has shown that UAE air travelers were among the world’s most confident passengers.

Inmarsat, a global leader in mobile satellite communications, unveiled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) results from its Passenger Confidence Tracker 2021, which is the largest and most comprehensive global survey of airline passengers since the pandemic began.

The passengers in the UAE are among the most confident in the world to fly again and those from China were more likely to have taken a short or long haul flight since the onset of COVID-19, with 79% having done so compared to the UAE’s 75%.

The 56% of UAE passengers surveyed said they had traveled to international destinations and that their overall confidence in air travel had not declined. Some 42% were confident about taking their next flight within six months.

More or less similar sentiment was reflected in the responses of fellow travelers from Spain (43%), India (43%), and Mexico (46%), who have similar levels of confidence to fly during the same time period.

Neale Faulkner, Regional Vice President for Inmarsat Aviation, said even as the airlines have faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months, they have met them and “dark clouds are starting to clear, with the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) figures showing significant momentum for international and domestic travel.” (AW)