Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Air travelers from UAE among world’s most confident passengers to fly again – survey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A study has shown that UAE air travelers were among the world’s most confident passengers.

Inmarsat, a global leader in mobile satellite communications, unveiled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) results from its Passenger Confidence Tracker 2021, which is the largest and most comprehensive global survey of airline passengers since the pandemic began.

RELATED STORY: Emirates becomes first airline to implement IATA Travel Pass in 120 destinations

The passengers in the UAE are among the most confident in the world to fly again and those from China were more likely to have taken a short or long haul flight since the onset of COVID-19, with 79% having done so compared to the UAE’s 75%.

The 56% of UAE passengers surveyed said they had traveled to international destinations and that their overall confidence in air travel had not declined. Some 42% were confident about taking their next flight within six months.

READ ON: Emirates climbs to 4th spot in Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines 2021

More or less similar sentiment was reflected in the responses of fellow travelers from Spain (43%), India (43%), and Mexico (46%), who have similar levels of confidence to fly during the same time period.

Neale Faulkner, Regional Vice President for Inmarsat Aviation, said even as the airlines have faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months, they have met them and “dark clouds are starting to clear, with the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) figures showing significant momentum for international and domestic travel.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

COMELEC extends overseas voter’s registration from October 1-14

40 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: How can I extend my stay in the UAE after the grace period of my visa cancellation?

3 hours ago

100-year-old mother reunites with 82-year-old son after 70 years in Bangladesh

3 hours ago

UAE asks people not to pay heed to COVID-19-related rumors

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button