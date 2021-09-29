100-year-old mother reunites with 82-year-old son after 70 years in Bangladesh

A man in Bangladeshi aged 82 was reunited with his 100-year-old mother after about 70 years after posting his plea on social media.

At the age of 10-years, Abdul Kuddus Munsi was sent to live with his uncle by his parents but he lost touch with his family after running away and was adopted by two sisters.

The 82-year-old told from Brahmanbaria, the eastern border district, where he was born in 1939, was reunited with his mother in April after a businessman posted a video of Kuddus on Facebook, appealing for help finding his parents.

It was after a distant relative in the village spotted the post that Kuddus was informed that his mother, Mongola Nessa, thought to be in her late 90s, was still alive.

As a father himself to three grown-up sons and five daughters, Kuddus travelled about 350 kilometres from the western city of Rajshahi, to meet his mother.

Over the weekend he was finally reunited with his mother, who identified him by a tear-mark on his hand, as well as his sister.

The old woman was seen crying after meeting her son.

Hundreds of villagers who came to see this remarkable scene also had tears in their eyes. (AW)