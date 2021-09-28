Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Voter registration in Philippines likely to be extended to October 31

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The voter registration in the Philippines is likely to be extended to October 31 from its original deadline of September 30 to enable more people to cast ballots.

According to Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials, the registration is “likely” to be extended on calls from the public and lawmakers.

RELATED STORY: Registration for overseas voters, OFWs may be extended for one week

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the poll body’s en banc will meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

The Senate and House of Representatives have sought an extension in voter registration deadline to allow more eligible voters to register amid the restrictions on account of the COVID pandemic.

Under the Comelec’s schedule, voter registration is set to end on September 30 and the lawmakers have been calling for extension until the end of October.

READ ON: REMINDER: Overseas Voter Registration for 2022 elections ends this September 30

Senator Imee Marcos said she has been informed that the Comelec en banc will pass a resolution to extend the registration period to October 31.

“Maraming salamat, COMELEC! Director Elnas has just called me to inform us that the Commissioners en banc will pass a resolution tomorrow extending the registration to October 31,” Marcos said. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JUST IN: Emirates climbs to 4th spot in Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines 2021

3 hours ago

LOOK: New Zealand in the Philippines? It’s Toledo City in Cebu!

4 hours ago

‘Ginisang sibuyas!’: Customs burns down smuggled onions worth Php13.5M

4 hours ago

Filipino comedian Betong Sumaya moved to tears as friend Alden Richards purchases Php40,000 during live selling

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button