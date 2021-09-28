Voter registration in Philippines likely to be extended to October 31

The voter registration in the Philippines is likely to be extended to October 31 from its original deadline of September 30 to enable more people to cast ballots.

According to Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials, the registration is “likely” to be extended on calls from the public and lawmakers.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the poll body’s en banc will meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

The Senate and House of Representatives have sought an extension in voter registration deadline to allow more eligible voters to register amid the restrictions on account of the COVID pandemic.

Under the Comelec’s schedule, voter registration is set to end on September 30 and the lawmakers have been calling for extension until the end of October.

Senator Imee Marcos said she has been informed that the Comelec en banc will pass a resolution to extend the registration period to October 31.

“Maraming salamat, COMELEC! Director Elnas has just called me to inform us that the Commissioners en banc will pass a resolution tomorrow extending the registration to October 31,” Marcos said. (AW)