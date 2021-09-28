Students caught cheating with Bluetooth devices hidden under flip-flops in India

The police have foiled a bid of cheating in the teaching exams on the Bluetooth devices concealed in flip-flops by arresting ten people.

This came even as 1.6 million students in Rajasthan state sat for teaching exams as police had permission to snap mobile internet access during tests.

A group tried using Bluetooth devices hidden in the soles of their flip-flops that could receive ordinary calls to be transmitted to tiny receivers hidden in their ears. The accomplices outside were to call those appearing in exams and dictate correct answers.

Priti Chandra, a police official in the western city of Bikaner, said that the group of would-be teachers were arrested acting suspiciously outside the examination hall on the evening before the exams. Subsequently, the devices in their footwear were discovered.

Chandra said, “this was a totally new modus operandi. (They) are getting so tech savvy.”

At least 25 students had bought these flip-flops from a gang for 600,000 rupees ($8,100) per pair. After the information was shared with several other districts in time for the exams staff at many centers asked the students to remove their footwear outside the examination hall.

A student was caught and taken to a doctor to identify and remove the Bluetooth device from his ear. (AW)