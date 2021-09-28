Registration for overseas voters, OFWs may be extended for one week

The registration for overseas voters, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), may be extended for one week.

This was according to Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas who was sponsoring the proposed 2022 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) before the House of Representatives.

“Ito pong sinasalang na extension ng voter’s registration bukas po aaprubahan ng en banc is for the local voters only. ‘Yung sa overseas voter’s baka one week lang na extension,” Matugas said.

The Comelec en bang is set to pass a resolution extending the voter registration period until October 31, 2021, Senator Imee Marcos said Tuesday, citing Comelec Director Teopisto Elnas Jr.

Marcos chairs the Senate Electoral Reforms Committee.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez also made a similar statement, saying the extension is “likely” to happen, but did not specify until what date the extension will be effective.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have already approved separate measures extending the voter registration deadline. (NM)