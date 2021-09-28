Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW, gf get married in a border checkpoint

Photo from Facebook: 📷: Aries Aquino via Go Pangasinan page

Overseas Filipino Worker Erwin Zabala and Ruby Papio proved that nothing can stop them from getting married even if they are borders apart.

In a Go Pangasinan post, Erwin was not allowed to pass through the border checkpoint upon reaching Pangasinan despite completing his mandatory quarantine.

The report said that Erwin failed to secure the complete documents before being allowed in the province.

This was why the bride, Ruby, decided to go to the checkpoint and proceed with their wedding.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Personnel and the Philippine Coast Guard and police personnel manning the checkponts were witnesses to the couple’s wedding. (TDT)

