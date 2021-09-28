Maid jailed in Singapore for spitting, mixing toilet bowl water in employers’ jug

A local Singaporean court has sentenced a Filipina maid to four weeks in jail for using her employer’s facial products as well as spitting into the family’s water jug and mixing toilet bowl water in it.

The Court sentenced Gozar Rose Magtanong, 32, who claimed that she had been mistreated by her employer. She pleaded guilty to one charge each of mischief and dishonest misappropriation of property.

The maid worked for a Singapore permanent resident, her husband and their two-year-old son in a condominium unit around the Marine Parade area.

The incident was reported in June last year as Gozar’s employer noticed that her cosmetic creams were depleting faster and she also came across finger impressions in the creams when she herself would only lightly swipe through the product.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage found the usage of creams.

The domestic worker confessed to have filled a jug of water with the toilet bowl as she dipped a rag, which she had used to wipe the television and tables, inside the toilet bowl and then wrung the rag into a small pail containing water used to clean the television and tables, before transferring water from the pail into the jug.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Grace Teo told the court that Gozar began indulging in the wrongful action in September 2019 without any justified reason. (AW)