LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed cycles around Expo 2020 site

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, followed his father to cycle around the Expo 2020 site.

Sheikh Hamdan later took to Instagram to post a series of videos and photos of his visit to the site. The Dubai Expo which will last six months will begin from October 1.

Sheikh Hamdan was dressed in workout attire when he cycled around the site.

In the Instagram Story posted by him, he is seen to be in front of the stunning UAE Pavilion that’s shaped like a falcon in flight.

Hamdan also posted selfies beneath and in front of the iconic Al Wasl Dome.

“A meeting of the minds, communication through culture… This is how we create the future, right here from @expo2020dubai,” he posted on Instagram. (AW)

