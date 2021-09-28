Liberal Party bares senatorial race ticket

The Liberal Party has announced its current senate slate for the 2022 elections.

The former ruling party has passed a senate resolution endorsing Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Senator Leila de Lima, and former Sen. Bam Aquino as their initial candidates.

Senator Risa Hontiveros and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno will also be endorsed by LP.

Pangilinan has been a senator from 2001 to 2013.

De Lima will be running for her second term but her first term was spent in detention over her feud with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aquino failed to retain his seat in the 2019 midterm elections together with Diokno who were part of the opposition slate ‘Ocho Diretso’.

“Kinikilala natin na kailangan ng bayan ng pinakamalakas na pagsasamang-pwersa na makikipaglaban para makontrol ang pandemya, mabigyan ng sagip-buhay na tulong ang ating kapwa, maisayos ang ating ekonomiya, at masolusyunan ang krisis sa edukasyon,” Pangilinan said. (TDT)