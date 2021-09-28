KNOW THE LAW: Is it legal to ask my landlord to adjust rental prices in the middle of my tenancy contract?

Dear TFT,

I live in a two-bedroom apartment in Dubai. Is it possible for me to get my ongoing tenancy contract reworked in the middle of the year and request my landlord to revise the rent as per the latest market rates?

Answer:

Whatever you agreed for the rent is valid for a year. Before starting the next term of the contract, you can review it and demand for a decrease in the amount according to the RERA calculator.

Article 13 of the Dubai tenancy law “Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai” states, “For the purpose of renewing tenancy contract, landlord and tenant, upon expiry of the tenancy contract, may amend any of the contract’s terms or review the rent whether by increase or decrease. If the parties do not reach an agreement regarding this, the Committee may decide fair rent.”

And Article 14 states about notice period for any amendment.

“If either party opts not to renew the tenancy contract or wishes to amend any of its conditions, then he must notify the same to the other party not less than 90 days prior to expiry date, unless both parties agreed otherwise,” it says.